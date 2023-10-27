SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center and skywalk access will be closed to all public parking on Sunday.

According to a press release, the closure is at the direction of the U.S. Secret Service due to former Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the Orpheum Theatre.

The clousure will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free public parking will be available at the River’s Landing Parking Ramp, Discovery Parking Ramp, and Heritage Parking Ramp, as well as free on-street parking throughout downtown.

The Wilbur Aalfs Downtown Public Library will also be closed on Sunday to provide free parking in its parking lot.

Skywalk access will be open from the Heritage, River’s Landing, and Discovery parking ramps.