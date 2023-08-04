SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – – A former Sioux City Schools Counselor has been convicted on charges that he sexually exploited minors while he was working for the school district.

Former North High School counselor accused of inappropriate behavior and conduct

During closing arguments on Friday, Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis highlighted that it was not a single witness, but rather multiple girls who made the allegations.

Loomis also argued that there was evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Marrero had touched the girls inappropriately.

Sexual exploitation by a school employee is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a fine. A sentencing date has not yet been set.