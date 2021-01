SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Mark Monson was appointed to fill the temporary vacancy of Jeremy Taylor on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The board approved Monson to fill the temporary vacancy Tuesday on a 3-1 vote. Supervisor Keith Radig voted no because he thought that the board should have waited a month to decide if filling Taylor’s seat is needed.

Monson previously served on the Board of Supervisor’s between 2004 and 2016. He was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.