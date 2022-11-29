NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — What started as an effort to lobby for South Dakota marijuana turned into a boots on the ground operation that will soon open its doors.

True North Dispensary held an open house to show the public how their new medical marijuana facility will run before they open fully, and only medical card carriers will be allowed in. According to the owners, they aim to serve Siouxland with transparency and hope to dispel many of the myths around marijuana use.

“So having, again, a nice space that we invite the public into, we invite the press into and say ‘hey, this actually what a medical marijuana dispensary is like’ and what it looks like and its much closer to a doctor’s office than it is a back-alley deal or whatever pre-conceived notions people might have,” said Ben Nesselhuf, co-owner of True North Dispensary.

They have a few more hoops to jump through and hope to have a soft opening later this week.