CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities said that a man suffered serious injuries after a lawnmower rollover in rural Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a report Tuesday around 11:57 p.m. of a lawnmower rolling over at 560th Street near G Avenue, about 10 miles west of Cherokee, according to an incident report.

Authorities investigated the incident and found that a 36-year-old Marcus man was mowing the top of the ditch on 560th Street when the mower slid into the ditch on rolled on top of him.

The man had to be freed and was taken to a local hospital. The incident report said the victim suffered suspected serious injuries.

The incident report states the lawnmower suffered disabling damage.