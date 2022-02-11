MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Marcus couple was arrested five days apart for multiple counts of child endangerment.

The Marcus Police Department arrested Shenise Carreto, 27, of Marcus, for four counts of child endangerment on February 5. The police said Carreto exposed her children and another child in her Marcus apartment to methamphetamine.

Carreto’s boyfriend, Bill Daly, 43, of Marcus, was also arrested for four counts of child endangerment on February 10. The police alleged Daly also exposed the children to meth.

The children have been put into the Department of Human Services’ custody.

Carreto and Daly were both taken to the Cherokee County Jail on a bond of $2,000 each.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Hum Services, and MercyOne Child Advocacy Center.