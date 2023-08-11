MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday marked the start of the Marcus Community Fair for 2023.

The fair highlights the community’s ties to agriculture, industry, and business. And of course, there are plenty of tasty treats available, too.

Fair board member Sarah Brady told KCAU 9 that the annual event also puts a strong focus on family.

“Part of it is the history that goes on with it and the tradition that is the Marcus Fair. This is always the time where people start posting all their throwback pictures and see what the days gone by and kind of connected to who’s doing what positions now and who’s coming back to see family. It might be the only time all year that you see those family members, so it’s kind of that special get-together,” Brady said.

The fair is free for all to attend and runs through Sunday, so make plans to head over to Marcus and enjoy one of the last fairs of the season. See the full schedule of events by clicking here.