Marcus Community Fair in full swing

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – Organizers say it’s the biggest weekend of the year for a small-town Iowa community. The 84th Marcus Community Fair is in full swing with food, vendors, and rides.

“To be real honest, probably the first of July, we didn’t know if we were going to have a fair,” said Kirk Letsche, the Fair Board President.

Letshe said community support proved a big motivation for the show to go on this year.

“People are just happy to be doing something, you know. So we felt that if we can provide something for the community to do in a safe environment that’s going to be the decision we made,” said Letsche.

However, some changes were made to help prevent the spread of COVID 19.

“Ninety percent of our activity is outside, you know, and everyone says that’s better. I’m pretty sure our hand sanitizer budget is the best it’s ever been, so a lot of that. Trying to keep people apart,” said Letsche.

Many small businesses and vendors are grateful they’re able to profit from the three-day event.

“Well, we’ve had a lot of our shows canceled for the summertime, but we’ve found a few smaller shows,” said Ruth Ruba, owner of R and R Quilting and Embroidery.

This is Ruba’s first time attending the fair as a vendor.

“Came to Marcus and was able to get in at the last minute, so it gives us new customers and gives us a new base to base our business off of,” said Ruba.

The fair also provided 4-H and FFA students the opportunity to show off all their hard work.

“Basically work with them a lot, wash them a lot, and make them not so nervous for the day,” said Ashley Wetter, a Livestock Show participant.

“We learn responsibility out of this stuff so without the fair we kids, we farmer kids wouldn’t have these big responsible for showing,” said Natalie Plagman, a Livestock Show participant.

