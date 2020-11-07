Marching Mustangs honor local veterans with concerts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College’s marching band, the Marching Mustangs, performed two outdoor concerts to show appreciation for local veterans Friday ahead of Veterans Day.

They played patriotic tunes both outside the Sioux City Public Museum, where members of the Marine Corps joined in. The team then made the trip out to play once more at the Sunrise Retirement Community. Members of the marching band told KCAU 9 that it was a safe way to honor those who have sacrificed so much.

“It was such a good experience for everybody,” said Garrett Anderson. “I know that not everybody could come out that is at risk, especially a lot of veterans, or at-risk groups, you know, and especially those who fought in wars.”

Each performance was thirty minutes long. The concerts were both free, and open to the public.

Latest Stories