March “Waffles for Warriors” event canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Support Siouxland Soldiers has canceled the March “Waffles for Warriors” event due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19.

“Waffles for Warriors” was scheduled to take place on March 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The food pantry will still be open on March 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for the veterans who depend on the grocery distribution portion of the event.

Support Siouxland Soldiers will continue to monitor developments to determine the best path forward for future events.

Upcoming event notifications will be emailed and posted to their Facebook page and website.