Mapleton teen to be sentenced for second-degree murder

(KCAU) — The sentencing hearing for a Mapleton teen began Tuesday after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in May.

In May, a jury found Jay Neubaum guilty for killing 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. Hopkins died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Tuesday’s “Miller hearing” will determine if Neubaum will be sentenced as an adult or minor.

Neubaum could get at least 35 years in prison, the mandatory minimum sentence for second-degree murder in Iowa, but only if he can be sentenced as an adult.

The law doesn’t allow mandatory minimums for minors, which Neubaum was at the time of his arrest.