Mapleton teen sentenced for murder of 16-year-old

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mapleton teen was sentenced Thursday to 50 years for the killing of another teen in January 2020.

In May, a jury found Jay Neubaum, 18, guilty of second-degree murder for killing 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins.

The sentencing was held in the Monona County Courthouse Thursday afternoon. The judge first denied the defense’s motion for a new trial.

Neaubaum was sentenced to 50 years in prison, and a request for probation was denied. The judge did not give a mandatory minimum, leaving the decision to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He will get credit for 107 days in jail. Neubaum must also pay $150,00 in restitution to Hopkins’ family.

The defense has 30 days to file an appeal.

The Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner ruled Hopkins’ death as a homicide and the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

On January 31, 2020, the Mapleton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, police found Hopkins deceased inside the detached garage of the residence. There were also three other juvenile males at the residence during the time of the incident.

Neubaum was minor at the time of the incident. A sentencing hearing was held in late June to determine if Neubaum will be sentenced as an adult or minor.

Neubaum has also been charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse in a separate case in Monona County.