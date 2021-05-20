Mapleton teen found guilty of second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mapleton teen accused of shooting his friend last year has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

The jury found Jay Neubaum guilty in the killing of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins Thursday evening.

Both the prosecution and the defense gave their closing statements Thursday in the case against Neubaum. During the trial, the state tried to convince the jury Neubaum shot Hopkins on purpose because he was angry. Neubaum and his defense claimed the incident was a tragic accident.

The jury deliberated for about two hours. Neubaum’s sentencing will be held on June 29, and his bond is revoked.

On January 31, 2020, the Mapleton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, police found Hopkins deceased inside the detached garage of the residence. There were also three other juvenile males at the residence during the time of the incident.

The Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner has ruled Hopkins’ death as a homicide and the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

Neubaum has also been charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse in a separate case in Monona County.