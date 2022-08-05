MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mapleton man previously charged with murder has received an additional sentence of 20 years for sex crimes.

Jay Neubaum, 19, was found guilty on June 24 of three out of ten sex crimes that he had been charged with. In addition to the 50 years that Neubaum was sentenced for the murder of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins, Neubaum will be serving an additional 20 years for three counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Each count of third-degree sexual abuse is an individual 10-year sentence, but two of the three counts will be served concurrently.

According to court documents, Neubaum will be required to obtain a sex offender assessment and will be added to the sex offender registry and pay a $25 registration fee. The documents also state that he will be on the registry for the rest of his life.

Other additional fees include $1,000 for each count totaling $3,000 as well as additional court fees and restitution totaling up to $389.42.

Neubaum was put into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections and will be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale.

Neubaum was originally charged with ten counts of sexual assault in 2021. On June 24, he was found guilty of only three of the ten charges. Our original report states that the assaults ranged from fall 2019 to March fo 2020 and included at least seven victims.