MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Mapleton man was sentenced in Monona County to more than two decades for sexual abuse of several different teens on numerous occasions.

Steven Eugene Kroll was sentenced on March 15 to 21 years in prison, according to the Monona County Attorney. In December, a jury found him guilty of two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of incest, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of assault on a minor causing bodily injury with sexual motivation.

The Iowa Board of Parole will determine when Kroll will be released, then he will be monitored by the Iowa Department of Corrections. A release from the Monona County Attorney’s office states that he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Court documents state that Kroll was tried for crimes beginning at the end of 2006. Documents state that during a New Year’s Eve party at his residence, Kroll allegedly supplied alcohol to two teens under the age of 14. While they were intoxicated, he attempted to make inappropriate physical contact with them.

Further abuse occurred around June of 2008 when Kroll allegedly continued to try and make inappropriate contact with one of the juveniles from the New Year’s incident. The documents showed that while he was “in a position of authority” over the teen, he continued with this behavior on at least five separate occasions.

Sometime between 2016 to 2017, Kroll allegedly forced sexual intercourse with another child under the age of 14, according to the documents. He allegedly did this again between 2018 and 2019.

Beginning in September of 2017, Kroll allegedly began contacting a 14-year-old friend of the previous victim. He was accused of messaging the victim, attempting to get them to engage in prostitution. Kroll was further accused of tickling them until they vomited on one occasion, slapping them on another, and finally asking them for nude photos on one more occasion.

Kroll initially received 17 charges for these offenses, including from sexual abuse to incest, lascivious conduct, and assault on a minor causing bodily injury. Kroll was ultimately sentenced for six out of the 17 initial charges.