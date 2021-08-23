Mapleton man facing 50 years in prison for murder files to appeal

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A man convicted and sentenced for killing a teen in January of 2020 is appealing the case.

Jay Neubaum, 18, was found guilty of second-degree murder in May 2021 for killing 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins and sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday.

Neubaum filed a notice of appeal in the case Thursday.

On January 31, 2020, the Mapleton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, police found Hopkins deceased inside the detached garage of the residence. There were also three other juvenile males at the residence during the time of the incident. Neubaum was minor at the time of the incident. 

