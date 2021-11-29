Mapleton man convicted of murder waives trial by jury for 10 counts of sexual abuse

MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) — A man convicted of murder has waived his right to a trial by jury for another case.

Jay Neubaum, 18, of Mapleton has been charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse and will go to a bench trial. Neubaum requested the waiving of a jury trial and it was granted on November 23

Neubaum pleaded guilty not guilty to each count and denied all accusations according to official documents.

Documents recorded the pattern of alleged assaults from early fall in 2019 up to late March of 2020 and investigations found at least 7 victims.

Neubaum’s earliest recorded assault was with a teen whom he stated he dated for a day but broke up with her ‘because he did not like her.’ Documents said he allegedly raped her on two separate occasions.

Neubaum allegedly sexually assaulted his next victim in his car, and allegedly raped a different victim at her residence on November 22, 2019. Neubaum came to her residence even though she told him not to, and she allegedly let him enter because ‘she was scared of him.’

After Neubaum committed second-degree murder on January 31, 2020, he assaulted his next victim at his own residence. There were two females and one male in the residence at the time and after Neubaum allegedly raped one of the females, he brought the male to the scene of the crime to show him the spot on the bed.

On March 4, 2020, Neubaum asked for a ride to school from his next victim who he allegedly raped in his residence after she arrived.

On March 25, 2020, Neubaum’s last recorded victim told him he could not come over, but he did anyway. According to documents, they were friends at the time he committed the alleged rape.

Neubaum denied any type of sexual intercourse with each victim, though witnesses stated he told multiple people about the encounters.

The bench trial is set for December 7, 2021.

Neubaum was found guilty in May and sentenced in August for the killing 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. The Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner determined Hopkins died from a single gunshot wound to the head.