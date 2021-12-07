Mapleton man convicted of murder starts bench trial for 10 sex crimes

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who was convicted of murdering a 16-year-old boy is on trial again for sexual assaults.

Jay Neubaum, 18, of Mapleton, was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and his bench trial began on Tuesday.

Jay Neubaum, photo courtesy of VINELink

Seven victims were discovered throughout an investigation, however, Neubaum pleaded not guilty to these charges.

According to court documents, Neubaum raped a teen on two separate occasions in 2019. He is also accused of raping two other people in 2019, another female in January 2020, and two other females in March 2020.

Neubaum was found guilty in May and sentenced in August for the killing of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. The Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner determined Hopkins died from a single gunshot wound to the head.