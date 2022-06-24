ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who has already been convicted of second-degree murder in Monona County has been found guilty of some crimes in a separate case.

Jay Neubaum, of Mapleton, was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse and requested a bench trial in 2021 after pleading not guilty.

At the Monona County courthouse on Friday, Neubaum was found guilty of three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and not guilty of seven other counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Documents alleged Neubam assaulted victims from the fall of 2019 to March 2020, with a minimum of seven victims.

Neubaum has already been convicted of second-degree murder after a 16-year-old was killed with a gun in 2020. For that crime, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.