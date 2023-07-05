MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU)– After last night’s high winds and heavy rains, a local community has spent their day picking up fallen debris.

The town of Mapleton received between 2 to 3 inches of rain, with a wind speed of roughly 40 mph.

Not too long after the rain and wind stopped around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

“I got a call from P.D that there was some trees down. both me and the city guys came out, just had to open up the streets. And we had one major tree across E-16 that we had to deal with right away and another tree along some other roads. There are some people who have some pretty good damage of trees down,” said Brent Streck, the mayor of Mapleton.

When storms like Tuesday night roll around, the town of Mapleton has a contingency plan.

“We get major roads open first, make sure everything is clear, then we go to alleys, and then we just start cleaning up major trees. Especially if they’re in city parking, and then we help out where we need to. If an elderly person has a major tree down they can’t get through it right away, it’s blocking their driveway or something, we just try to help out the community as much as possible,” said Streck.

At the crack of dawn, the mayor, city workers, and community members started working together to rid the town of debris.

“We have a lot of things going on. we’re still cleaning up from the celebration over the weekend. They guys that have to give meters read and everything else they have one on vacation, so I just jump in and try and help out where I can,” said Streck.

“We just made a couple of stops, my mom does some work in town for some people here and and mainly kinda doing stuff for them. Helping get some of the trees cut up and hauled to the landfill here. Just makes you feel good, you know I don’t know it just makes you feel good,” said Chris Meier, a Mapleton community member.

Mayor Streck says he expects the town to be clean by the end of Wednesday and is grateful there was minimal damage from the storm.