MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents of the Mapleton area may have experienced trouble getting through to the 911 system Wednesday morning.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media stating there was an outage in the 911 system.

The post also indicated that 60 residents in the area were affected. In case of emergency, these residents should call the sheriff’s office at 712-423-2525.

According to the post, it is unknown how long the outage will last.