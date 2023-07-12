SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (7:32 a.m.): The number of Iowans without power has climbed to more than 11,000. There are now 8,500 without power in Council Bluffs. Additionally, more than 100 people are without power in Storm Lake.

Communities in South Dakota are seeing slow restoration in power.

Communities in Dakota, Dixon, Wayon, Pierce, Thurston, Stanton, Madison, and Stanton counties in Nebraska continue to see power disruptions.

Crews are currently working to restore power, with many communities estimated to have power restored between 9 and 10 a.m.

——————–

PREVIOUS: Many Siouxlanders are currently without power as storms once again roll through the area.

According to MidAmerican Energy’s outage map, there are currently more than 1,300 customers in Sioux City without power. There are more than 7,000 without power in Council Bluffs and 1,700 in Des Moines leaving more than 10,000 Iowans without power at this time.

The Nebraska Public Power District is also reporting multiple outages in Nebraska, affecting areas such as Woodland Park, Norfolk, and Oakland.

South Dakota’s South Dakota Rural Electric Association is also showing multiple outages in the state.

KCAU 9 will continue to monitor these outages and provide updates as they come in.