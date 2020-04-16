Many Siouxlanders receive their stimulus checks

While many may not look forward to the tax filing deadline of April 15th, this year, many received some extra money in their bank account.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –April 15 is a day few look forward to because it’s the tax filing deadline. Not this year, as Wednesday, many Siouxlanders received some extra money in their bank account.

“I was working at Buffalo Wild Wings in Sioux City, but because of COVID and us only doing take out and curbside and that kind of stuff and I was a waitress, I currently don’t have a job,” said Morgan Cronin.

Like many Siouxlanders, Morgan Cronin currently is not able to have a steady income with the closure of many businesses, but on Wednesday she received her stimulus check.

“It definitely will help with a lot of things because being a waitress, I used to take in a lot of that money. Because I have been out of a job for almost a month now, I don’t have that income coming in that I need,” said Cronin.

KCAU 9 took a poll Wednesday to see how many Siouxlanders have received their checks and by 4 p.m., 39 percent said they are still waiting.

“I know some of the money that came into accounts was initially the first people that filed within the first week that they could file taxes, so I really think they are going by that 2019 tax return as far as when they are getting stimulus money. So I do perceive that there will be some trickling in,” said Tracey Lindblom, the assistant vice president of deposit services at Primebank.

Most Siouxlanders check will average around $1,200 with an additional $500 per each dependant.

“You are going to need a routing number an account number in order for you to get you stimulus money so we just kinda refer them to the IRS website,” said Lindblom.