Many Siouxlanders getting back into the workforce

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – While unemployment numbers in Siouxland don’t seem to be declining just yet, the job market is opening back up with many businesses opening their doors once more.

“150 openings at this point right here with this agency, and it has definitely been a challenge to fill all of those opening,” said Wockenfuss.

Gene Wockenfuss is the Vice President of recruiting at J&L staffing and says there are plenty of job openings in Siouxland right bow, but people are slow to re-enter the workforce.

“The unemployment and the stimulus that the government provided which was nice to give those people laid off, but it also has delayed that process of them maybe getting back to work,” said Wockenfuss.

As businesses work to comply with CDC regulations, they’re running into new challenges that require more employees.

“Surprisingly, with 50 percent less capacity, we still need more staff because everything is a little bit more. The duties are divided up. We want to be able to do the proper protocols that are called for, so we need more people to do that,” said Mary Baryo, one of the owners of Jonnie Mars Family Restaurant.

With restaurants able to seat customers once more, many owners are bringing much of their staff back.

“Now that we kind of have been given the okay to open up on a limited capacity, we actually have been able to bring back pretty much a full staff,” said Brett Lias, the manager of Miles Inn.

Many Siouxlanders said they are happy to get back to work.

“It felt good, especially for the people who have been out of work for a month or so it was good to get back to some type of normalcy and out of the house again,” said Lias.