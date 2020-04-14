Many Siouxland students still living in college dorms despite online classes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With classrooms closed, learning is now taking place off-campus. Still, some Siouxland students continue to live in the dorms.

Briar Cliff University in Sioux City currently has about 100 students on campus.

University President Rachelle Karstens tells KCAU 9 students there may be undergoing clinicals or internships, while others might have family members who are immuno-compromised.

The same is true at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

KCAU 9 spoke to Aaron Stokes, a student living in the dorms who said for him, it’s a matter of convenience.

“I live 30 minutes from where I work. My actual home is 30 minutes away and I really don’t want to have to move back home, Stokes said. I have so much stuff here and with me graduating soon and I plan on getting an apartment,” Stokes said.

Stokes said because the cafe is closed, he now gets his meals delivered.

He also said resident advisors are working to keep things as normal as possible.

