Many Siouxland businesses are taking their first steps to reopen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds has opened the path to reopening and many Siouxland area businesses are taking their first steps.

Salons, barbershops, and tanning facilities, among others, were allowed to operate at limited capacity starting last Friday.

While bars, restaurants, and recreational centers, such as pools and playgrounds, are to remain closed until at least May 27.

KCAU 9 News spoke with local business owners about their path to reopening, and their thoughts moving forward.

“We’re all going to have to open up at some time. You can’t stay closed forever but what we want to do is put our clientele first. So if it’s not safe for us to open up, if we deem it a little too soon, we’ll probably wait but at the same time we can’t stay closed forever,” said Mitch Martin, co-owner at the Marquee.

Starting on Monday, 49 states in the U.S. will begin their process of reopening, and the only state not included in that process is Connecticut.