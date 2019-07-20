Many remember Flight 232 30 years later

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Friday marks 30 years since the United Flight 232 plane crashed in Sioux City. Many Siouxlanders heading to the air museum today to remember the 112 people who lost their lives that day and honor the 184 survivors

The Air Museum has a large memorial area at their facility that includes pieces of the plane, videos, photos, and newspapers articles from the day of the crash 30 years ago. The area is helping visitors remember all who were involved with flight 232.

“Today I am definitely here to gain closure and to just get peace in the whole thing,” said Sherri Mckinney a visitor at the Air Museum.

McKinney’s is visiting Sioux City for the first time. She is paying tribute to a friend who lost her life on the flight 30 years ago.

“Honoring my friend Nina and around my neck, I have a token of our friendship,” said McKinney.

A cross recovered from Nina’s suitcase aboard flight 232, it is one of the many treasured memories left behind by those lost in the crash.

“Seeing some of the memorabilia, the pictures, just brought back a lot of those emotions from that time,” said Kelly Pomerenke a visitor at the Air Museum.

Pomerenke was in his first month as a resident physician in 1989 when he was paged to go to the hospital.

“Sioux city was very well prepared they had a disaster, they had drilled in a similar nature and how the whole community and medical community came together to aid these victims,” said Pomerenke.

“There are so many people that walked away from this plane crash and they were a miracle,” said McKinney.

Many people thanking the pilot and his crew for their bravery on July 19th, 1989.

“A really good example of the kind of taking the control of the flight in your own hands,” said Chres Monell a visitor at the Air Museum.

As a soon to be pilot, Monell came to honor captain Al Haynes and imagine what must have been going through his mind that day.

“Your whole job is to do everything you can from start to finish without any issues and if there is an issue making sure the life on board the plan is the most important thing at the end of the day,” said Monell.

Many people at the Air Museum on Friday shared their stories and memories about where they were July 19th 30 years ago and learning more about the crash that had such an impact on the Siouxland community.