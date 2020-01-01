Many new laws going into effect on New Year’s Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On January 1, college students will be able to carry an extra layer of protection into their classrooms, now that a new law prohibits Iowa public universities and community college from banning stun guns on campus.

Troy Jasmine, the Vice President of Finance at Western Iowa Tech, explained how the college plans to enforce the new law.

“So, it’s a new state law and we follow all laws whether they’re local, federal, or state. So, we really have no issue with this. We view it as a new avenue for students to have personal protection,” said Jasmine.

Another law that could help Iowans stay in the know about their property taxes also goes in to effect on New Year’s Day.

The law requires a public hearing for proposed property tax increases above 2% and a two-third vote before a proposal is passed.

Lawmakers hope this gives Iowans fair notice before city leaders propose a tax hike.

Another new law is making the process of being an organ donor easier after January 1. Logan’s law allows people buying hunting or fishing licenses to register as organ donors hoping to save more lives more Iowa.