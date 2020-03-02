‘Many Moccasins Dance Troupe’ will perform at Betty Strong Encounter Center on March 7

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The “Many Moccasins Dance Troupe” will bring their Traditional American style of dance to the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

The performance will be on March 7 at 2 p.m. and admission is free with a reception to follow later.

The Native American dance ensemble performs a traditional style of dance and incorporates their own distinctive theatrical twist, resulting in an amazing display of Native American Culture.

Since the group began in 2001, they have performed in front of large audiences.

The Winnebago, Nebraska dance group was founded by Lewis St. Cyr and his mother, Therese St. Cyr.

“The dance troupe was founded to provide an opportunity for all people to view a range of Native American dance styles. Dances performed may include men’s feathery dance, women’s fancy shawl dance, and the popular hoop dance. The dance troupe also showcases specialty dances particular to certain tribes, such as the “Fish Dance” or the Applique Dance,” said Lewis St. Cyr.

The Many Moccasins troupe choreographs new and more contemporary performances with thrilling props and audio to enhance their performances.

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center said they’re offering this program “to further our mission to foster understanding and peace among people who were in this area before Lewis & Clark, those who came after, and those who continue to make their home in this region.”

