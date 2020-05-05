Many businesses in Wayne, NE begin to reopen after restrictions were lifted

For some people in Wayne, Nebraska governor Pete Rickett's plan to begin getting back to normal came as a relief.

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Wayne, Nebraska is one Siouxland community that’s seeing restrictions being lifted with many businesses there opening their doors and looking forward to returning to normal.

“I’m finally going to get my hair dyed after nine months,” said Kylie Hammer, a customer.

For some people in Wayne, Governor Pete Rickett’s plan to begin getting back to normal came as a relief.

“It feels weird right now because I’m not used to going out and being around people and businesses but it honestly feels really good, like we are getting back to normal,” said Hammer.

It has been four weeks since Hair Envy Salon was closed. Now they’re open, cautiously.

“We love coming to work. So our stylists that work here, it’s like an extended family. We were sad when we had to close down but it’s great to be back and great to see our customers. [They] have been great and patient with rescheduling and we have four weeks of standing appointments that we have to reschdule first,” said Tamya Gamble, Hair Envy Salon.

Just around the corner at The Table Coffee House, carry-out is still the way.

“It would be great but we just decided that we would wait. Just wait and see how things go with other places opening up if there is a jump in cases in areas that are close to us,” said Lisa Lenihan, assistant manager of The Table Coffee House.

Swans Apparel has remained open, but business hasn’t been the same.

“Typically, it’s a very busy time for us. Because a lot of those events were either canceled or are being held in a different way than they typically are, then that meant that people didn’t necessarily need those dress clothes or those items that they would typically be purchasing,” said Jen Claussen, owner of Swans Apparel.

With more people braving a trip outside, business owners said they’re hoping normal isn’t too far away.

“Our clientele is going to be very cautious and is going to continue to take all of those steps. We will see when things really start to progress into more foot traffic,” said Claussen.