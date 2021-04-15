Manure spill kills fish, ruins nearby creeks by Rock Rapids

LESTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of thousands of gallons of manure spilled in northwest Iowa near Rock Rapids Wednesday, with the spill starting at Rock Bottom Dairy, where it then flowed into fields and creeks eventually killing what’s estimated to be thousands of fish.

“It’s unfortunate that some fish had to perish and what not. You know, I don’t know a lot about it, but it’s unfortunate,” said resident Kurtis Myrlie.

Bernie Baker owns the dairy farm and reported the incident. He says the spill was caused an irrigation unit that became stuck.

“I know the famers in this area work really hard and are kind of the backbone of this country. I’m sure it was an accident,” Myrlie said. “Hopefully they can get it all cleaned up and do what they need to.”

It is undetermined exactly how much manure entered the stream but they are guessing around 300,000 gallons. They recommend livestock producers who depend upon Mud Creek as a water source to check stream conditions for the next few days.

“We at this time don’t anticipate any problems with any drinking facilities.” Scott Wilson of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. “We’re always aware of who is down stream when we have spill incidents or when we have any kind of chemical of concern.”

“I think it was an accident, I just hope things can get cleaned up before there’s anymore loss of life,” said resident Dan Christensen.

The water right now is too toxic to touch. The DNR recommends staying far away from nearby creeks for the next few days.