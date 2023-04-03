BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa state authorities are investigating a manure discharge in Ida County.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a Monday release that one of their field offices investigated the discharge from the Kim Conover cattle feedlot about three miles south of Holstein.

Officials said the discharge took place while liquid waste was being applied to land from a control structure. A hose at the pump broke, causing manure to flow about a quarter-mile and reaching Battle Creek.

There hasn’t yet been a trace of a fish kill.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.