Man’s legs run over by semi in Boyden, Iowa

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A co-op employee in Boyden was injured after he slipped and a semi ran over his legs.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said they investigated the incident at the Farmer’s Cooperative Society (FCS) feed mill at 903 Taft Street in Boyden Wednesday around 11:35 a.m.

They said that Bruce Wehner, 64, of Jesup, Iowa, was backing a semi with a trailer on the FCS lot when it slid into a railing. FCS employees used a loader to pull the semi, and Wehner drove the semi forward. While the semi was moving, Jeremy Nagel, 26, of Hartley, an FCS employee, walked beside the semi when he slipped on ice and his legs fell under one of the semi’s rear tires.

Nagel was taken to the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon for his injuries.

The Boyden Ambulance, Boyden Fire Department and Sheldon Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.