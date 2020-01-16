Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Man’s legs run over by semi in Boyden, Iowa

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
License Link: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A co-op employee in Boyden was injured after he slipped and a semi ran over his legs.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said they investigated the incident at the Farmer’s Cooperative Society (FCS) feed mill at 903 Taft Street in Boyden Wednesday around 11:35 a.m.

They said that Bruce Wehner, 64, of Jesup, Iowa, was backing a semi with a trailer on the FCS lot when it slid into a railing. FCS employees used a loader to pull the semi, and Wehner drove the semi forward. While the semi was moving, Jeremy Nagel, 26, of Hartley, an FCS employee, walked beside the semi when he slipped on ice and his legs fell under one of the semi’s rear tires.

Nagel was taken to the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon for his injuries.

The Boyden Ambulance, Boyden Fire Department and Sheldon Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories