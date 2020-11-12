Man’s best friend: Siouxland veteran receives support from service dog

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – On this Veterans Day, students in one Siouxland school district hear the first hand account of a local veteran and meet his special companion.

Wednesday’s event at MMCRU High School highlights not only the contribution service members make to our country, but the help they often need once they’re back at home.

Veteran Jason Carroll’s served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He retired in 2012, but his road transitioning back home has been a bumpy one. But in August, he was gifted a new ally through the non-profit organization, Partners for Patriots.

Carroll said this four-legged friend saved his life.

“Delta’s responsibility is that she is trained to lay on me at night when I start having nightmares and flashbacks,” said Carroll.

Carroll suffers from a traumatic brain injury, as well as anxiety and depression.

“She stays by my side 24/7, as you can see, likes to lay on me, she lays on my feet, it’s calming for me. Basically, my energy is going through her body and it’s calming me down,” said Carroll.

But his message to students is simple: no one in this room is too man enough or woman enough to not ask for help. His goal is to help open the door to more conversations regarding mental illnesses.

“You can get overwhelmed with sports and school. I understand at this age, just as does just about everyone. But I can’t imagine what it’s like being in the military and trying to hold on to that burden and overcoming that,” said MMCRU student Michael Rupp.

Carroll says Delta is a beacon of light on his journey through life outside the military.

“Having a dog can combat that loneliness of not being in the military anymore and I feel it’s very important for disabled veterans to have a dog,” said Carroll.

Each dog gifted to veterans through the Partners for Patriots Program costs $8,000, but the veteran never pays a bill for the dog or the training.

“The lack of dogs we have for the number of service members in need that is shocking, it really shows the need of people to step up, donate, and help out when they can,” said Rupp.

The MMCRU school district is doing a coin drive to help pay for another service dog for a military veteran that is on the waiting list.

If you’d like to help Partners for Patriot’s , they are always looking for monetary donations as well as new service dogs to train.