Man’s act of kindness turns into community effort

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For Chris Delfs, it started out as a simple idea: send care packages to folks in the military.

“It was something that I had been thinking about just knowing that there were a bunch of military people from our area that were going to be deployed for the holidays,” Delfs said.

With the help of his co-worker, Justin Merchant, Delfs is preparing between 30-50 holiday care packages for deployed service members from the 185th Air Refueling Wing of the Air National Guard in Sioux City–each one filled with non-perishable foods, small gifts, and holiday goodies.

“We’re hoping to send some with them, and then another amount is going to go later on in December,” Merchant said.

Merchant is a member of the 185th himself.

“It’s pretty special being part of the 185th, and then giving back to people I personally know going over,” Merchant said.

Merchant adds the news quickly spread, with several individuals and Sioux City businesses hopping aboard to help.

“There’s probably 12-15 different sources,” Merchant said.

Delfs says he’s grateful for all the community support.

“This year’s been really challenging for a lot of people, and you know, to me personally, just the thought of being away from your family during the holidays made the drive even more important to me to want to do something special for these people,” Delfs said.

If you’d like to donate items for the holiday care packages, you can stop by the Keller Williams office at 103 S. Virginia St. to drop off items until Friday, November 27th.

