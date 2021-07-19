Mannheim Steamroller returns to Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Orpheum Theatre will be filled with the sounds of the Christmas season with the return of the Mannheim Steamroller.

According to the release, founder and creator, Chip Davis, announced the group will be bringing their annual holiday concert tour to fans throughout the country this year after being unable to perform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2020 was the first time in 35 years we did not perform our Christmas tour. And we couldn’t be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience,” Davis said.

Tickets will be available Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Event Center or by visiting the Orpheum website.

Mannheim Steamroller will perform at the Orpheum Theatre on November 26.