STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Storm Lake has lifted the emergency water conservation efforts that were put in place last month.
The city said in a release that as of August 1, the Level 3 emergency measures were to be lifted.
The measures were put into place while two of the city’s water supply wells were down for repairs. The wells have since been put back into service.
The city still has a voluntary water conservation measure in place due to hot and dry weather.
The city is working to reduce its water consumption during the conservation period, limiting water at public places like ballfields, golf courses, and fountains, and limiting things like hydrant flushing and vehicle washing.
While the voluntary measures are in place, the city is asking residents to help out with the water conservation efforts. A list of ways to reduce water usage is available below.
- Avoid watering lawns or flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. which are peak usage times.
- Outdoor pools should not be filled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
- No new lawn seeding or sod installation should be done without a permit.
- Drinking water sources should not be used for dust control or construction purposes.
- Vehicle washing should be minimized. Using a bucker or hose with nozzle control can save water. Avoid wasting water by allowing it to run into driveways or streets. Automatic car washes will assist the city as best as they can in reducing water usage.
- Avoid power washing. Sweep sidewalks and driveways rather than hosing them down.