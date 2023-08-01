STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Storm Lake has lifted the emergency water conservation efforts that were put in place last month.

The city said in a release that as of August 1, the Level 3 emergency measures were to be lifted.

The measures were put into place while two of the city’s water supply wells were down for repairs. The wells have since been put back into service.

The city still has a voluntary water conservation measure in place due to hot and dry weather.

The city is working to reduce its water consumption during the conservation period, limiting water at public places like ballfields, golf courses, and fountains, and limiting things like hydrant flushing and vehicle washing.

While the voluntary measures are in place, the city is asking residents to help out with the water conservation efforts. A list of ways to reduce water usage is available below.