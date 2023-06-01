SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The climbing wall at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center could soon be under new management. The city of Sioux City has announced that it will not be renewing an agreement with a North Carolina company that took over management of the facility last year.

In a release sent out Thursday, the city says they agreed to pay Whitewater $100,000 and all revenue for management of the climbing wall through June 30 with the hope that the payment would be reduced over time. The city says that the current operations don’t support a reduction in that financial support so they have decided to use that funding and the facility in a different way.

The city plans to hold a town hall meeting for the climbing community to discuss changes that will be made to how the climbing wall is managed. A date for that meeting has not yet been set.

In the meantime, Whitewater will continue to manage the climbing wall through June 30.