Man with COVID-19 dies in Madison County

WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) – Health officials in Madison County, Nebraska have reported the second death in the county related to COVID-19.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) announced that a man in his 70s with multiple underlying health conditions died.

This is the second death in the health district which serves Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties. The first death was reported on April 1 and was a woman in her 70s.

They also said that 189 residents in Madison County have been tested with 6 positive and 163 negative. There are also 20 results pending in the county.

There was another COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County, bringing the Nebraska’s death total to 14. The deceased was a man in his 50s.

Health officials are asking people to stay home and protect themselves from exposure. Community spread of the disease was declared in Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties.

ELVPHD said that going forward, they will periodically post testing updates and results but that specifics on case investigations will not be publicized.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

