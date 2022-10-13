MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Milford woman at a medical clinic has been moved to another county due to media coverage.

Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Spirit Lake is accused of shooting Shelby Lynn Woizeschke at Grape Tree Medical Staffing, LLC in Milford. He had been set for trial in Dickinson County, however a judge agreed to move the case to Buena Vista County for the trial with the rest of court proceedings taking place in Buena Vista County.

In a filing on September 23 the defense asked Judge Carl Petersen to move the venue of the trial due to their belief that a jury was highly likely to be prejudiced in the case ad thus a fair trial would be impossible. The motion specifically cites pretrial media coverage as a factor in why the defense believed a jury would be prejudice.

“Given the County demographics, extent of publicity, nature of publicity, and other factors, this case presents the local circumstance where it will be nearly impossible to find a diverse jury of his peers,” the Defense’s motion reads.

The state had argued that there was no evidence that actual prejudice existed in a potential jury pool, just that there was a volume of pretrial coverage.

When considering the case, Petersen also considered that much of Dickinson County was placed on lockdown or was otherwise notified of the shooting at the time of the shooting.

“Based upon the entire record and the attendant circumstances, the Court concludes that the events of this case and the pretrial publicity have permeated the consciousness of the citizens of Dickinson County to such a level that prejudice may be presumed,” Petersen said in his ruling.

Prior to filing the motion to move the venue for his trial Goyne-Yarnes had filed a competency motion. He was taken to Iowa Medical and Classification Center, which also serves as the state’s forensic hospital. After an evaulation the staff at IMCC felt Goyne-Yarns was competent for trial.