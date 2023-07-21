SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local Dentist will embark on his second ever RAGBRAI, but his first experience doing RAGBRAI took place back in 1973.

“I was a college senior at Briar Cliff. I had a close friend, a brother in law who was a high school senior I believe and we just had this idea when we read about this in the Des Moines Register that hey, we ought to do that. I only got to do the first day because we were busy at work,” Dick Hettinger said.

Dick Hettinger rode the very first RAGBRAI. He remembers what it was like to embark on the journey between Sioux City and Storm Lake.

“There were about 200 people that got together down in front of the Roadway Inn in Downtown Sioux City. So it was a very small crowd and we took off, put up Floyd Boulevard and then out D12 just like it will this time. There were kids out selling lemonade, you know, your classic lemonade stands and giving us drinks of water. No bottled water, that was not a thing yet then,” Hettinger said.

Hettinger explains how he got his 1974 Schwinn bicycle for the 50th RAGBRAI.

“I got this out of a junk pile at a bicycle recycling place that recycles the bikes for a program called ‘Bikes for Kids’ here in Sioux City and I made a big enough donation for them and they said oh yeah, you can have that,” Hettinger said.

For Hettinger, participating in RAGBRAI isn’t about finishing first.

“I’m not racing, I’m not trying to get there ahead of anybody. It’s just, I’m in it for the fun. Which is what most of the people out there are for.”

And Hettinger says he wants to break barriers for people like him.

“It’s the commemorative year, the 50th. That’s what triggered my thinking about it, but then I got to thinking, wait, there aren’t going to be many 77 year old’s out there. And maybe I should do that, maybe this is how I avoid becoming invisible. Because I think that’s one of the things that as we age happens. I mean we’ve been excited about it every year but this year, there’s a lot of people anxious to have the people here, to have the party and watch us ride out of town.”