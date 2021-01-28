Man who hit and killed Sioux City bicyclist sentenced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 38-year-old Sioux City man who was impaired and texting on his cellphone before he hit a bicyclist who later died has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Edy Guevara was sentenced after pleading guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide and operating while intoxicated.

Prosecutors said Guevara hit 64-year-old Charles Fluharty on his bicycle in June 2019. Fluharty, who was dragged about 66 feet, died a week later.

Guevara also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Fluharty’s estate.

Court documents say Guevara told investigators he was texting on his phone when he hit Fluharty.