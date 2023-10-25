SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls man who shot himself in the foot during a standoff is out of the hospital and in the Minnehaha County Jail.

Jaedyn Davis will appear in court today on several charges including kidnapping, assaulting law enforcement and child abuse.

Last week, the Police Department’s violent crimes unit caught up with Davis in a parking lot and blocked his car in so it couldn’t leave. Police say he rammed the patrol cars, grabbed a gun and put a baby on his lap.

Jaedyn Davis

SWAT and Negotiators were brought in and Davis eventually surrendered.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported on Davis.

A little over a month ago, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office posted his picture on social media.

In that case, he was wanted for strangling a woman, refusing to let her leave and taking away her phone.

It’s one of several cases filed against the 19-year-old this year.

Other cases allegedly involve drugs and stolen cars.