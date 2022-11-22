SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man involved in a stabbing in Leeds has entered a written plea along with a trial date being set.

According to court documents, Faron Starr, 38, entered a written plea of not guilty all charges in Woodbury County District Court Monday.

Starr was arrested on November 8 following an incident where he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times at a residence in Leeds as well as stealing guns from another house he broke into.

Starr was arrested on November 9, and during an interview, he admitted to “sticking” her according to complaint documents.

Starr faces charges of willful injury, second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault, and two counts of possession of firearm by a felon.

His trial date is set for February, 2023