Man wanted on warrant found hiding in rural Stanton residence

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Stanton County authorities arrested a man wanted on a warrant on Sunday after they found him hiding in a rural residence in Stanton, Nebraska.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities learned Sunday that Derrick Haywood, 38, who was wanted on a felony arrest warrant, was hiding in a rural residence southeast of Stanton. The arrest warrant was out of Stanton County and was for burglary, possession of burglar tools, and criminal trespass.

After being given permission to enter the residence, deputies found Haywood hiding between mattresses and other items in an upstairs bedroom. The sheriff’s office said that he was uncooperative at the time of his arrest. They also found Haywood was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Haywood was arrested and booked into the Stanton County Jail on a bond of $100,000. He faces new charges for drug violations and resisting arrest.

