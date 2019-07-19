Man wanted for Fordyce attempted murder taken into custody

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – After recovering from a crash in Cedar County, law enforcement has officially taken a man charged for attempted murder into custody Friday.

Kevin Haug, 44, previously of Fordyce, Nebraska, led authorities on a pursuit in northeast Nebraska July 2 before colliding with another vehicle. He had been wanted for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, burglary, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for an earlier assault.

After the collision, Haug had been hospitalized for his injuries at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Haug and then transferred custody over to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.

Haug is being held without bond pending an appearance in Cedar County Court.