Man wanted for August high-speed chase out of Stanton County arrested

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man who was wanted in Stanton County for an August high-speed chase through the county is now in custody after being arrested in Omaha.

Shawnessy Sulley, Jr. 21, of Norfolk, was wanted on the charges of assault on an officer, possession of controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He further faces a charge of willful reckless driving from the August incident.

Sulley was arrested Tuesday by the Omaha Police Department. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said they have been working with the Omaha PD gang unit about where Sulley could be in the city.

Sulley was wanted for an August 17 incident. Around 1:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a traffic violation. Sulley was asked to get out of the vehicle when he then sped away.

A pursuit ensued, with speeds reaching nearly 90 mph and throwing contraband out the window and him nearly hitting a deputy, officials say. Sulley’s vehicle then blew a tire, and he jumped from the passenger window as the car still was in motion and ran on foot into a wooded area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area with the help of K-9 units and drones for several hours but couldn’t locate him. He was finally arrested on Tuesday after law enforcement encountered him in Omaha.

Sulley is being held in the Stanton County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court later in October.