Man walking along Nebraska road by Plainview killed by hit-and-run driver

PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Nebraska say a man who was walking along a rural road was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in Pierce County just west of Plainview.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the 57-year-old man’s body was found near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and 535th Avenue.

Investigators believe the man was walking on the north shoulder of the highway when he was hit.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s name and did not announce any suspects in the case.