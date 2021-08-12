Man uses brother’s identity during arrest, faces 7 charges in O’Brien County

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday after he allegedly stole and damaged property and gave Sheldon police a false identity.

Court documents alleged on early Tuesday morning, Brandon Nelson, 33, stole a vehicle from the Sanford Hospital parking lot located at 118 North 7th Avenue in Sheldon. He also swapped a new shirt from inside the vehicle with his own.

Reports stated Nelson was arrested in relation to property damage at Sunrise Court where mail was destroyed and a flower pot and garbage bin were knocked over.

Once arrested, court documents said Nelson lied to police and told them he was his brother. After finding out Nelson’s true identity, officials discovered he hadn’t updated his information with the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office as he is a registered sex offender in Iowa.

Nelson was charged with burglary, sex offender registry violation, trespassing, criminal mischief, giving false identification to officers, interference with official acts, and theft.

Nelson was taken to the O’Brien County Jail and held on a bond of $5,300. His hearing is scheduled for August 20.