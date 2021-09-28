Man tried to gain entry into apartment with shotgun, Le Mars Police say

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man faces multiple charges after he fired shotgun rounds into a door to gain entry inside an apartment in Le Mars.

According to a release, on Monday at 3:34 p.m., the Le Mars Police Department responded to a disturbance and shots fired in a apartment complex.

Police said two people and the shooter, identified as Thomas Toben, 31, were involved in an altercation outside the apartment building. The two people retreated to their apartment and locked the door. Toben then fired shotgun rounds into the door to gain entry.

Toben was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless use of a firearm, first-degree burglary with firearm, second-degree burglary, two counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Authorities said no one was injured and the incident remains under further investigation.